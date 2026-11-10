Baguio mayor warns of closure for vendors selling spoiled food

BAGUIO CITY — Mayor Benjamin Magalong warned vendors, particularly those at the Baguio City Public Market, that selling spoiled seafood, double-dead meat and other unsafe food products could result in the immediate closure of their businesses.

"Subukan nila na magbenta ng double-dead meat at mga spoiled seafoods at agricultural products, ipapasara ko talaga Sila diyan, hindi ko sila bibigyan ng pagkakataong mag-appeal," Magalong stressed.

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The mayor said longtime vendors should know when their products are no longer safe for consumption, stressing that selling spoiled or contaminated food puts public health at risk.

He warned that such products could cause food poisoning and other serious health problems.

Magalong said authorities are conducting regular market inspections to ensure that meat, seafood and agricultural products sold to consumers meet food safety standards.

He reiterated that vendors caught selling double-dead meat, spoiled fish or contaminated agricultural products would face immediate business closure.