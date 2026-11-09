Anakpawis member surrenders firearm to Bataan police
A member of the communist terrorist group (CTG) front organization Anakpawis has voluntarily disaffiliated himself from the organization, while surrendering a firearm to joint police and military elements on 8 November 2026.
According to the Bataan Police Provincial Office (BPPO), the 26-year-old surrenderer formally withdrew his support following successful intelligence-led coordination initiated by a confidential informant.
Joint operations facilitated his official disaffiliation and withdrawal of support at Sitio Crusher Site, Barangay Lamao, Limay, Bataan. As a formal manifestation of his total rejection of the CTG movement, he surrendered an improvised 12-gauge shotgun along with two live rounds of ammunition.
The Bataan 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company (PMFC) led the operation, under the overall supervision of Police Lt. Col. Alfie M. Salang, Force Commander; and led on the ground by Police Major Francis M. Jimenez, Deputy Force Commander.