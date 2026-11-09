A member of the communist terrorist group (CTG) front organization Anakpawis has voluntarily disaffiliated himself from the organization, while surrendering a firearm to joint police and military elements on 8 November 2026.

According to the Bataan Police Provincial Office (BPPO), the 26-year-old surrenderer formally withdrew his support following successful intelligence-led coordination initiated by a confidential informant.

Joint operations facilitated his official disaffiliation and withdrawal of support at Sitio Crusher Site, Barangay Lamao, Limay, Bataan. As a formal manifestation of his total rejection of the CTG movement, he surrendered an improvised 12-gauge shotgun along with two live rounds of ammunition.