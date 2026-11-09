LTO, Bayambang officials tackle district office concerns

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) Region I and the Bayambang local government in Pangasinan are coordinating to address operational concerns affecting services at the LTO Bayambang District Office.

LTO Regional Director Glorioso Daniel Martinez led a visit to the municipality to discuss issues involving the district office’s building.

Mayor Mary Clare Judith Phyllis Jose-Quiambao was represented by Municipal Legal Office lawyer Bayani Brillante and Bayambang Public Safety Office chief 1st Lt. Amory Junio.

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Discussions centered on the memorandum of agreement between the LTO and the local government concerning the use and occupancy of the building housing the district office.

Both parties sought to resolve facility-related concerns to ensure uninterrupted services for motorists, drivers and other clients in Bayambang and nearby communities.