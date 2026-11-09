DOLE reminds employers of deadline for 13th month pay

(July 16 2026) A workers seen inside the steel of the ongoing construction building in Quezon City, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said the P60 first tranche to daily wages is set on July 25 2026, the remaining PHP25 will take effect on January 20, 2027, as they approved a historic PHP85 daily minimum wage increase for Metro Manila. Photo/Analy Labor

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has reminded private sector employers to release workers’ 13th month pay on or before 24 December.

Labor Secretary Francis Tolentino issued the reminder through Labor Advisory No. 21, Series of 2026, signed Nov. 6, outlining guidelines for the mandatory benefit.

“The 13th month pay shall be paid to rank-and-file employees in the private sector, regardless of their position, designation, or employment status, and irrespective of the method by which their wages are paid, provided that they have worked for at least (1) month during the calendar year,” the advisory stated.

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DOLE said no exemptions or deferments would be allowed.

The benefit covers rank-and-file employees, including piece-rate workers, those receiving fixed wages plus commissions, employees with multiple employers, and workers who resigned or were terminated during the year.

Employees who took maternity leave and received salary differentials are also covered.

Under the guidelines, the minimum 13th month pay must be equivalent to at least one-twelfth of an employee’s total basic salary earned during the calendar year.

Piece-rate workers will receive benefits based on their annual production earnings divided by 12, while employees receiving fixed wages plus commissions will have their pay computed based on applicable earnings.

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Workers who resigned or were terminated are entitled to prorated 13th month pay based on the length of their employment during the year.