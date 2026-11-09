The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Special Action Unit today formally filed criminal complaints before the Department of Justice (DOJ) against 13 high-profile individuals implicated in a sophisticated ₱13 billion agricultural smuggling syndicate.

The respondents face charges under the newly enacted Republic Act No. 12022, also known as the Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act.

Due to the unprecedented scale of the contraband, the offenses are classified as economic sabotage, which carries a penalty of life imprisonment and is strictly non-bailable.

The complaints stem from consecutive interdiction operations conducted in June and July 2026, which resulted in the seizure of 59 container vans loaded with smuggled, counterfeit cigarettes.

Originating from mainland China and Taiwan, the contraband utilized forged European branding designed to systematically deceive local retailers and consumers.

NBI and Bureau of Customs (BOC) investigators uncovered a highly coordinated "high seas" smuggling pipeline.

The syndicate utilized large international mother ships to transport the illicit cargo into deep international waters, where it was transferred to smaller domestic vessels.

By arriving at local docks disguised as domestic cargo, the syndicate successfully bypassed mandatory international customs checks and standard border security protocols.

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Investigations revealed that a private port facility in Cebu served as the syndicate’s primary logistics hub for nationwide distribution.

Among the 13 individuals recommended for prosecution are the executives and operators of the private port and its affiliate shipping lines.

The NBI said the filing signals a relentless crackdown on criminal networks threatening national economic security, adding they are striking at the logistical roots of the syndicates, regardless of their prominence or corporate footprint.