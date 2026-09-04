“It’s complete, nandito na ang ebidensya and attachments,” Matibag said.

The NBI recommended the prosecution of Batangas Rep. Leandro Leviste, former Negros congressman Jacinto “Jing” Paras, talent manager Lito de Guzman and four lawyers from the Rondain and Mendiola Law Firm.

The lawyers were identified as Orlando E. Mendiola, Ruy Alberto S. Rondain, Patrick L. Criaga and Josemilio Manuel Z. Apostol.

The respondents are being recommended for charges under Section 4(a) of Republic Act No. 9208, or the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2003, in relation to Section 6(c), which covers qualified trafficking offenses, including those allegedly committed on a large scale or by a syndicate, as amended by RA 10364.

“So we will file this to the National Prosecution Service (NPS) of the Department of Justice for preliminary investigation,” Matibag said.

The alleged offenses were committed on 15 and 26 July 2026 in Quezon City.

Matibag said investigators found sufficient evidence and determined that the elements of qualified human trafficking were present.

The NBI investigation stemmed from the alleged plot to entrap Recto through a “honey trap.”

Meanwhile, the bureau is also considering ethics and disbarment complaints against Leviste and the lawyers allegedly involved in the plot.

Matibag said the NBI plans to file an ethics complaint against Leviste before the House of Representatives Committee on Ethics and Privileges and seek the disbarment of the lawyers.

“Next week, we will consider filing disbarment charges against lawyers involved and an ethics case with the House of Representatives Committee on Ethics and Privileges against Congressman Leandro Leviste,” Matibag said.