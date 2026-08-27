Nepomuceno said that while the challenges confronting the agriculture sector extend beyond smuggling, the BOC remains committed to strengthening border protection and enforcement against customs fraud and illicit trade.

He also cited President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directives to strengthen revenue collection, curb corruption and modernize the Bureau.

Nepomuceno said the BOC has surpassed its revenue collection target by more than ₱11 billion, which he said demonstrates that reforms and efficient revenue generation can go hand in hand.

He stressed that stopping smuggling not only protects legitimate businesses and local producers but also ensures that revenues intended for government programs and services are properly collected.

Nepomuceno assured farmers that the BOC would continue supporting efforts to protect their livelihoods.

“Kakampi ninyo po ako. Kaibigan ninyo po ako. Gagawin namin ang aming tungkulin upang maprotektahan ang inyong kabuhayan at matiyak na patas ang laban para sa ating mga lokal na magsasaka,” he said.