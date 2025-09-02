Pangilinan asks: Why are there no agri smugglers being jailed?

Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan raised a critical concern on Tuesday over the continued absence of convictions and imprisonment of individuals involved in large-scale agricultural smuggling, despite mounting evidence and repeated anti-smuggling operations.

Pangilinan expressed deep frustration over the failure of authorities to bring smugglers to justice, emphasizing the detrimental impact of smuggling on Filipino farmers and local food producers.

"Let's have mercy on the farmers who are counting on us to do our jobs and of course, consumers too," the senator said during the Second Public Hearing of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Food, and Agrarian Reform joint with the Committees on Ways and Means and Finance on Monday.

Pangilinan pointed out that the three recent anti-smuggling operations in Subic, Paco, and Talisay City in Cebu should serve as a “litmus test” for the full implementation of the Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act, which makes smuggling of agricultural products above P10 million non-bailable.

"The confiscated products are there. The value is there, the names of the brokers, consignees, the importers, the warehouse owners, the cold store owners are here. You have all the information necessary to file cases of Anti-Economic Sabotage. Why is nothing happening?" he asked.

Pangilinan said most of the individuals behind these smuggling organizations could have already escaped the country by now because they are aware that smuggling more than P10 million worth of agricultural products is a non-bailable offense.

"They are just going to escape, so there's no point in us passing the documents if we don't act quickly. I hope you understand. If we don't act, they would know they are under investigation. What will happen to us?"

Pangilinan assured the Bureau of Customs, the Department of Justice, the Philippine Coast Guard, the Department of Agriculture, and all relevant agencies that handle anti-smuggling operations that the Senate can be a venue for them to seek interventions to equip them better to run after smugglers.

“We want you to succeed. You have our full backing if you want to pursue your mandate under the anti-agriculture smuggling law,” he said.