P75-M shabu hidden in industrial machine seized at Clark Freeport

Airport authorities foiled the entry of about P75 million worth of suspected shabu at Clark Freeport Zone after an interdiction operation led to the arrest of two suspects, the Philippine National Police - Aviation Security Group (PNP-AVSEGROUP) said on Sunday.

The operation on Saturday followed a shipment from Mexico on 20 August declared as an “industrial water chiller” at the Clark cargo warehouse. It was flagged by the Bureau of Customs for irregularities on 28 August leading to the discovery of a black cylinder inside the machine.

Found in the cylinder was a plastic bag with around 11.04 kilograms of suspected shabu.

Around 5 PM on Saturday, two suspects arrived in a white van to claim the package and were arrested.

Confiscated along with the seized package were identification documents, a mobile phone, a white Nissan van with vehicle papers and other supporting documents including authorization letters and an air waybill.

Investigators also obtained screenshots of messages between the courier and individuals linked to the shipment.

The arrested suspects and seized evidence were placed under the custody of Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Region 3.