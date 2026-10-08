In a letter dated 7 October, lawyer Clifford Chua submitted Duterte’s sworn affidavit dated Oct. 6 in response to the allegations of former police officer Rodulfo M. Gracioso Jr.

Vice President Sara Duterte’s lawyers have reserved their objections to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI)’s jurisdiction over her and raised an alleged conflict of interest involving NBI Director Melvin Matibag as the bureau investigates claims that she received cash-filled suitcases from a dismissed police officer.

“This submission is made ad cautelam and without prejudice to the issue of the NBI's lack of jurisdiction over our client as the Vice President, and this investigation, under relevant laws,” the lawyer said in the letter addressed to Matibag.

“With respect, this is also without prejudice to the Honorable Director's conflict of interest against our client, in the form of published bias against her in his past newspaper columns, and in his recent actions,” it added.

The Duterte’s lawyer initially sought a copy of Gracioso’s affidavit and its supporting documents before she would participate in the NBI inquiry.

Despite submitting the affidavit, however, Chua maintained their reservations over the NBI investigation and asked to be furnished copies of any further affidavits or evidence that Gracioso may submit.

The objections were raised as Duterte’s camp formally responded to the NBI probe into Gracioso’s allegations.

The former police officer, who said he served as part of former House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco’s security detail, has alleged that he delivered suitcases containing cash to Duterte, her brother Davao City 1st District Rep. Paolo Duterte and her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, on Velasco’s instructions.

The NBI has said it is still verifying Gracioso’s allegations and supporting evidence, including photographs. Matibag earlier said the bureau would invite the personalities named in Gracioso’s affidavit to give them an opportunity to respond.

“Part of the investigation is also to invite the personalities mentioned in the affidavit. It should not be a subpoena but it should be an invitation, especially to the Vice President,” Matibag said.