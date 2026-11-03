TACLOBAN CITY — A priest known for opposing mining operations in Eastern Samar has been elected administrator of the Diocese of Borongan following the transfer of Bishop Crispin Varquez to the Diocese of Tagbilaran.

The Borongan diocese announced Tuesday, 3 November 2026, that its College of Consultors had elected Rev. Fr. Jan Michael Gadicho as diocesan administrator.

Gadicho, who formally accepted the appointment, will oversee the diocese during the sede vacante, or period without a bishop, until the Vatican appoints Varquez's successor.

Diocesan Chancellor Fr. Edmel Raagas confirmed Gadicho's acceptance.

Gadicho has repeatedly opposed mining operations on Homonhon and Manicani islands in Guiuan, Eastern Samar, citing concerns over their environmental impact.

Before his election, he served as moderator of the Team Ministry at the Cathedral Parish of the Nativity of Our Lady in Borongan City.

He previously served as diocesan vicar for clergy and parish priest in Llorente, Eastern Samar. He also holds a doctorate from the Pontifical Gregorian University.