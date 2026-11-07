The Bureau of Immigration (BI) is supoprting Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon's proposal to expand the use of electronic immigration gates (e-Gates) to all arriving and departing passengers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

The BI has been pursuing this as part of its efforts to reduce queues, speed up passenger processing, strengthen border security, while advancing its mandate to combat human trafficking and other cross-border crimes.

BI Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado said the proposal aligns with the Bureau’s modernization agenda and President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive to digitalize government services, streamline transactions, and improve public service delivery.

Passengers who clear automated screening may proceed through the e-Gates without undergoing routine face-to-face immigration interviews. Those flagged by the system or requiring further assessment, however, will remain subject to examination by immigration officers.

“Technology should allow us to process legitimate travelers faster while enabling our officers to focus on passengers who require closer scrutiny. Wider e-Gate access must go hand in hand with reliable biometric verification and effective security checks. Our objective is not only to reduce queues but also to make immigration screening faster, smarter, and more secure,” Viado said.

As part of its own modernization program, the BI is expanding and upgrading e-Gates in international airports outside Metro Manila to improve passenger processing and strengthen border security.

The first phase, covering key provincial gateways including Clark, Cebu, and Davao, has been completed. As an additional security feature, this procurement includes an Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS), specialized software that enhances biometric identification and verification capabilities to detect multiple nationality passport holders and other frauds. Its integration into the e-Gates will provide an additional layer of border security by helping immigration authorities identify individuals who may pose immigration or security risks while facilitating faster clearance for legitimate travelers.

The procurement proceedings for Phase 1 were livestreamed through the Bureau’s official Facebook page to promote transparency and public accountability.