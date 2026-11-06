Shoppers heading to Laguna this holiday season can get discounts of up to 80 percent as Paseo Outlets brings back its three-day Black Friday Sale from 27 to 29 November at Greenfield City in Santa Rosa.

The sale will feature more than 100 international and local brands, with participating stores offering additional markdowns on existing outlet prices, alongside doorbuster deals, buy-one-get-one promotions, bundle offers and holiday vouchers.

The event covers a range of shopping categories, including sportswear, fashion, footwear, accessories, travel essentials and home furnishings. Participating brands include Nike, Adidas, Puma, Under Armour, Skechers, Levi’s, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Converse, Timberland, Samsonite, Pottery Barn and West Elm.

Paseo Outlets said its Black Friday promotions build on its year-round discounted pricing, giving consumers additional opportunities to stretch their holiday budgets ahead of the December shopping rush.

“We know how busy the holidays can get, especially for families preparing for Christmas. Through our Black Friday Sale, we want to give shoppers more opportunities to find great deals on their favorite brands, while enjoying a day out with family and friends,” Greenfield Development Corp. President Atty. Duane A.X. Santos said.

Located along Santa Rosa-Tagaytay Road, the 15-hectare outdoor retail complex combines outlet stores with dining establishments, open spaces and recreational areas.