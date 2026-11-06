Philippine Savings Bank (PSBank) recorded a net income of P1.61 billion in the first nine months of 2026, supported by steady core revenues and continued growth in its lending and deposit portfolios.

Net interest income reached P10.09 billion, up 2 percent from the same period last year. Total assets increased 5 percent to P233 billion, while gross loans stood at P151 billion, with home loans growing 4 percent and commercial loans expanding 9 percent.

Deposits climbed 8 percent to P176 billion, while low-cost current and savings accounts increased 5 percent. The bank attributed the expansion to efforts to strengthen its funding base through its branch network and digital channels.

PSBank maintained P45 billion in capital, with its Common Equity Tier 1 ratio at 23 percent and Capital Adequacy Ratio at 24 percent, both above the minimum requirements set by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.

Its gross non-performing loan ratio stood at 4.8 percent as of end-September, lower than the thrift banking industry's 5.9 percent. However, loan provisions increased 51 percent to P2.3 billion during the nine-month period as the bank strengthened its credit buffers against potential risks.