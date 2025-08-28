Luxury for less: Paseo Outlets’ 9.9 Super Sale set this September

Luxury shopping no longer means overspending, and outlet shopping is proving it. The Paseo Outlets at Greenfield City in Sta. Rosa, Laguna, is set to host its 9.9 Super Sale from 12 to 14 September 2025, offering up to 70 percent discounts on some of the world’s most coveted brands.

Organizers said the three-day event invites shoppers to “redefine what luxury means” by making high-end fashion, lifestyle, and home brands more accessible to Filipino consumers.

Shoppers can expect deals at sportswear outlets including Nike Factory Store, adidas Outlet, Puma Outlet, Under Armour Outlet, Speedo Outlet, and Skechers Outlet. For wardrobe staples, the Levi’s Outlet Store, American Eagle Outfitters, Giordano Outlet, and Marks & Spencer Outlet Store are among those offering timeless style pieces at discounted prices.

Accessories and travel gear will also be featured, with Sunglass Haven offering brands such as Prada, Ray-Ban, Dior, and Hugo Boss at up to 70 percent off, and Samsonite Outlet providing deals on premium luggage. Home design favorites west elm and Pottery Barn will also be part of the sale.

The Paseo Outlets will likewise showcase global fashion labels through Bench Depot (Bench, La Senza, Pedro, Cotton On, and more), The Outlet (Gap, Old Navy, Banana Republic), F&F (Calvin Klein, Ralph Lauren, Tory Burch, Armani Exchange), Tommy Hilfiger Outlet at 158 Designer’s Blvd, Lacoste Outlet Store at Brandsmart, and 7Luxe.

“Luxury in 2025 isn’t defined by how much you spend but how well you spend. Outlet shopping reflects a shift in values like empowerment, sustainability, accessibility, and freedom,” Paseo Outlets said.

Located along Tagaytay-Balibago Road in Greenfield City, Sta. Rosa, Laguna, the Paseo Outlets is positioning itself as a destination for smart shopping, where consumers can get the same brands, craftsmanship, and prestige at more affordable prices.