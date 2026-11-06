(FILE PHOTO) The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board are eyeing to subject jeepney drivers to undergo training when they renew their licenses.

Thousands of ride-hailing drivers operating under the so-called “tempo” status will have an additional 30 days to apply for regularization after the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) extended its application period.

The extension follows instructions from Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon to ensure that affected drivers are given more time to secure the necessary authority to operate legally.

LTFRB Acting Chairman Greg G. Pua Jr. said the online application period, which began on 8 October and was initially set for 30 working days, would be extended by another 30 days.

The agency has received 13,216 applications so far, with 5,091 applicants already issued provisional authorities (PAs). It is accelerating the processing of pending applications as it seeks to regularize thousands of drivers.

The “tempo” practice involves transport network companies onboarding vehicles onto their digital platforms even though the units have not secured the required authority from the LTFRB. This allows them to provide transport services despite lacking valid authorization, in violation of existing regulations.

“Our regularization move is aimed at helping thousands of TNVS drivers whose only fault was that they relied in good faith on their onboarding and assumed substantial financial commitments in the process,” Pua said.

He urged applicants to submit complete and properly uploaded documents to avoid delays and possible cancellations, particularly in cases involving questions about vehicle ownership.

The LTFRB earlier introduced additional measures to address difficulties encountered in its online franchise application system. Pua also encouraged applicants experiencing problems with the process to visit the agency and seek assistance.