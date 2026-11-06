The Philippines is preparing to operationalize an independent nuclear regulatory authority, with international experts emphasizing the need for qualified personnel and strong institutions to ensure the safe development of nuclear energy.

The Department of Energy (DOE) and the Nuclear Energy Agency (NEA) of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) held a three-day workshop in Manila beginning 4 November 2026 to strengthen the country's regulatory framework ahead of the operationalization of the Philippine Atomic Energy Regulatory Authority (PhilATOM).

DOE Secretary Garin said the country's preparations for nuclear energy must be anchored on strong institutions, sound governance and an unwavering commitment to safety and security.

“The Philippines stands at a significant phase in the development of its nuclear energy program. As we advance preparations for the potential deployment of nuclear energy as part of a diversified and resilient energy mix, we recognize that progress must be anchored on strong institutions, sound governance and an unwavering commitment to nuclear safety and security,” Garin said.

OECD-NEA Director-General William D. Magwood IV said an effective regulator must be independent, technically capable and able to make sound decisions, with public health and safety as its primary concern. Transparency and credibility are also essential to maintaining public confidence.

“Establishing a strong regulator, it isn't just a matter of having the right regulations in place and the right programs in place,” Magwood said. “It is having the right people in place.”