Philippine Business Bank (PBB) reported a net income of P444.7 million in the third quarter of 2026, as stronger lending activity and higher contributions from its Makaguro loan product helped lift its core income and profit before tax.

Profit before tax increased 42.2 percent quarter-on-quarter to P637.9 million, while core income climbed 46.6 percent to P1.05 billion.

Net interest income reached P1.89 billion, up 17.4 percent from the previous quarter. Other income also expanded 47.3 percent to P425.2 million, supported by continued growth in the bank’s Makaguro loan portfolio.

Pre-tax, pre-provision profit rose 36.9 percent quarter-on-quarter to P887.9 million, reflecting stronger income generation during the period.

PBB President and CEO Rolando Avante said the bank’s performance came from its continued focus on its core lending business and the expansion of its Makaguro portfolio.

“Despite these challenges, Philippine Business Bank delivered solid growth in core income of 46.6% quarter-on-quarter in the third quarter of 2026,” Avante said, referring to the challenging operating environment facing the banking industry.

For the first nine months of 2026, other income increased 41.1 percent year-on-year to P963.7 million from P683.2 million a year earlier.