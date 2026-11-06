Vice President Sara Duterte is in Hong Kong from 6 to 8 November to attend a series of engagements, including an event organized by the Filipino community, the Office of the Vice President (OVP) said Friday. In a public statement, the OVP confirmed Duterte's three-day visit, adding that she secured permission to travel abroad through an order issued by the Quezon City Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 98 on 3 November.





"The Office further confirms that the Vice President has secured an order dated November 3, 2026, from the Regional Trial Court of Quezon City, Branch 98, granting permission for the intended travel abroad," OVP said in a statement.



"Likewise, the Office of the President issued a corresponding travel authority," it added.



The OVP said Duterte would shoulder the expenses using personal funds, with no government money, resources or facilities used for the trip.



The same court is handling three counts of grave threats against Duterte over her November 2024 remarks involving President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and then-House Speaker Martin Romualdez.