Hotels, resorts and other tourism establishments nationwide are receiving guidance on reducing energy costs and improving operational efficiency following the completion of a series of consultations conducted by the Department of Energy (DOE) and Department of Tourism (DOT).

The final leg of the nationwide initiative was held from 13 to 15 October 2026 at Aureo Hotel & Resort in San Fernando City, La Union, bringing together representatives from 35 designated establishments to discuss energy conservation policies, regulatory compliance and financing opportunities.

Energy Secretary Sharon S. Garin said helping tourism businesses manage their energy consumption can lower operating expenses while maintaining service quality.

“Tourism establishments play an important role in energy conservation. By helping these businesses manage operating expenses and improve operational efficiency, we can promote wiser energy use while maintaining guest comfort and quality service,” Garin said.

The consultations covered obligations under the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Act, including reporting requirements through the Designated Establishments Online Submission Portal. Participants also received information on the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act.

Financing options were presented by the Land Bank of the Philippines through its TOURISM Plus Lending Program and the Small Business Corporation through its Turismo Asenso Loan Program. The programs offer financing opportunities for eligible business improvements, including potential investments in energy-efficient equipment and technologies, subject to lending requirements.

The nationwide consultations began in Metro Manila before moving to Malay, Aklan, from 14 to 18 September, and Cagayan de Oro City from 28 September to 2 October. The locations were selected based on their concentrations of Department of Tourism-accredited accommodation establishments.

The initiative builds on earlier consultations in Metro Manila, where 46 tourism establishments underwent on-site energy assessments to identify consumption patterns and potential savings.