Pulong Duterte cyber libel case transferred to regional prosecutor

The cyber libel complaint filed by Davao City 1st District Representative Paolo “Pulong” Duterte has been transferred to the Region 11 Prosecutor’s Office, National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Director Melvin Matibag said on Thursday, 5 November.

Matibag said in a radio interview that the Davao City Prosecutor’s Office had issued a resolution ordering the transfer of the case.

“May nareceive na ako na resolution. Nai-turn over sa regional prosecution po ‘yung records. So inalis po doon sa city prosecutor’s office of Davao,” he said.

(I have received the resolution. The case records have been transferred to the regional prosecution. It has therefore been removed from the Davao City Prosecutor’s Office.)

The transfer followed Matibag’s earlier request to move the cyber libel case, which named the NBI director, dismissed police officer Rodulfo Gracioso Jr., and executives and journalists of GMA Network, among others, as respondents.

Matibag had cited Davao City Prosecutor Jhopee Salvador Avancena’s familial relationship with Honeylet Avancena, partner of former President Rodrigo Duterte, saying the prosecutor was her first cousin.

“Kung hindi man po mag-inhibit we will follow,” Matibag said on Thursday.

(We will follow if the city prosecutor decides not to inhibit from the case.)

Matibag said he sought the prosecutor’s inhibition to avoid any perception of bias.

“Ayaw po natin na may sasabihin na may kinikilingan o may pinapapaboran,” he said.

(I do not want anyone to say that someone is being favored.)