Miss Universe Philippines 2026 Bea Millan-Windorski made a fashionable statement as she departed for San Juan, Puerto Rico, bringing Filipino artistry and cultural pride to the international stage.

Dressed in an elegant golden ensemble, the beauty queen highlighted traditional Filipino craftsmanship through carefully selected pieces that reflected the country's rich heritage.

Among the standout details was a pawikan-inspired brooch, symbolizing her connection to marine conservation and environmental protection. She also carried a solihiya bag, showcasing traditional Filipino weaving techniques.

Completing her sophisticated look was Inabel Bangil fabric, paying tribute to the country's textile traditions and the skilled artisans who continue to preserve them.

Beyond its fashionable appeal, Bea's departure outfit served as a celebration of Filipino identity as she prepared to compete in the 75th Miss Universe pageant.