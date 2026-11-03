All set for the 5th crown! Bea Millan Windorski during her send off

Miss Universe Philippines 2026 Bea Millan-Windorski is ready to take on the international stage as she prepares to represent the country at the 75th Miss Universe competition in Puerto Rico.

The Filipina beauty queen was given a special send-off press conference, bringing together members of the media, pageant supporters, sponsors, and her management team to celebrate another important milestone in her journey toward the coveted Miss Universe crown.

The gathering highlighted the excitement surrounding Bea’s upcoming international competition, where she will carry the Philippine flag and compete against delegates from around the world.

Representing La Union, Bea has steadily established herself as a promising contender with her commanding stage presence, intelligence, and experience in international pageantry.

Before winning the Miss Universe Philippines 2026 title, she represented the United States at Miss Earth 2024, where she earned the Miss Earth Water crown. Her background in international competitions has provided her with valuable experience as she prepares for another prestigious global event.

Beyond her pageant credentials, Bea is also recognized for her environmental advocacy, particularly her commitment to coastal protection and sustainability.

For her send-off appearance, Bea showcased an elegant creation by celebrated Filipino fashion designer Rajo Laurel, complemented by the creative efforts of her styling and beauty team.

Her overall look was put together by stylist Perry Tabora, makeup artist Jaja Pangilinan, and hairstylist Jonas Lucas, with photographs captured by Nickolai Juat.

The event also acknowledged the individuals and corporate partners who have contributed to Bea’s preparations, including Lime Resort Manila, Mon Chéri PJ and Daniel Chua Events, Playtime Entertainment, Piña Beauty, Within the Box, Ever Bilena, Vitress, Pantene, Belo Essentials, Jell Life, Philippine Airlines, and TrendyCreations.

Behind the scenes, her management and creative teams continue to work together to ensure that the Philippine representative is fully prepared for the demands of the international competition.

As the countdown to Miss Universe 2026 continues, Bea carries not only her personal ambition of winning the crown but also the hopes of Filipino pageant enthusiasts eager to see the Philippines shine once again on the global stage.

With her international experience, determination, and the support of her fellow Filipinos, Bea is looking forward to making her country proud in Puerto Rico.