Sugar Mercado clears the air on rumored rift with fellow SexBomb Girls

Former SexBomb Girls member Sugar Mercado has addressed speculation about a possible rift between her and her fellow members following their departure from a popular noontime variety show.

During her guest appearance on GTV’s Chika Cart, Sugar clarified that her decision to remain with the program was not the reason behind the group’s departure.

“Nagsabi naman sila (SexBomb Girls) na hindi naman talaga ako yung rason bakit sila nawala talaga dun. Naging issue lang because ako ’yung naiwan.”

Sugar explained that her contract with Joy Cancio had already expired when she was offered an opportunity to become one of the show’s main co-hosts.

“Kasi syempre po, natapos na ’yung kontrata ko noon kay Ate Joy. So dahil lahat naman kami eh sinusuportahan namin ’yung parents namin, nagkaroon po ako ng pagkakataong maging main co-host po dun kaya tinanggap ko kasi sobrang laki po ng sahod, kaya dun po ako talaga pumirma ng bagong kontrata to help my parents, ’yung family ko.”

Her explanation highlights how financial responsibilities and the desire to provide for her family influenced her career decision, which eventually became the subject of speculation involving her former groupmates.