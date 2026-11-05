Alexandra Stashkevich named Miss Universe Russia 2026 representative

Alexandra Stashkevich will represent Russia at the 2026 Miss Universe Pageant in Puerto Rico

Russia has officially selected Alexandra Stashkevich to represent the country at the 75th edition of the Miss Universe pageant in 2026.

The 21-year-old beauty from Tyumen brings an impressive combination of athletic excellence, academic ambition and communication skills as she prepares to compete for the coveted international crown.

Stashkevich is no stranger to the pageant world, having previously earned a place among the Top 10 finalists at Miss Russia 2023.

Beyond beauty competitions, she has established an outstanding record in sports. A seven-time Russian national champion in cheer sport and a Candidate for Master of Sports, she has devoted more than 11 years to athletics and represented the Russian national team in international competitions.

She is also pursuing her passion for journalism. Currently studying at Tyumen State University, Stashkevich has gained professional experience as a correspondent for the Rubin hockey club and the Tyumen football club.

While her achievements reflect discipline and determination, Alexandra considers her family and loved ones among the most important parts of her life. She also has a strong desire to help people in need, adding a humanitarian dimension to her ambitions.

Described by her supporters as determined, charismatic, open and vibrant, Stashkevich now faces an exciting new challenge as she prepares to take the international stage.