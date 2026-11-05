A dream that took years of patience, determination, and countless emotional moments has finally become a reality for social media star Zeinab Harake and her husband, professional basketball player Bobby Ray Parks Jr., following the completion of the legal adoption of her two children, Lucas and Bia.

The couple shared the heartwarming development through an almost hour-long vlog, revealing that Lucas and Bia are now legally recognized as members of the Parks family.

For Zeinab, the occasion was particularly meaningful because it fulfilled her longtime wish to provide her children with a family united not only by love but also by legal recognition.

“Officially and legally Parks,” she proudly announced.

The emotional journey reached its conclusion when the family visited the National Authority for Child Care, where they celebrated the successful adoption by ringing the agency’s Bell of Joy.

“Finally we are Parks na!” the family exclaimed.

Overcome with happiness, Zeinab reflected on how something she had once considered a distant possibility had finally come true.

“Nakakaiyak naman ito. Dati pangarap ko lang ito. Lucas Harake Parks. Zebiana Harake Parks. Thank you, Lord,” she said.

Behind the celebration, however, was a complicated journey that required years of preparation, official evaluations, and emotional resilience.

Zeinab revealed that she had previously attempted to secure the legal adoption of Lucas when she was only 22 years old. At the time, she could not proceed because she had not yet reached the required age of 25.

The content creator explained that the process involved numerous requirements, including consultations with social workers, psychological assessments, and medical examinations.

Although the couple married in June 2025, they had already begun working on the necessary arrangements before their wedding.

Zeinab admitted that the lengthy process tested their patience and brought moments of uncertainty.

“Almost 5 years. Yung kay Bia, isang taon lang pero kay Lucas limang taon. Maraming luha ito, maraming iyak na nangyari sa bahay and sa meetings,” she recalled.

She also spoke about the difficult questions and emotional challenges they encountered, emphasizing that the outcome made their sacrifices worthwhile.

“Lahat ng hirap, sa dulo worth it siya,” Zeinab said.

One of the most touching parts of their story was Zeinab’s appreciation for Bobby Ray, who wholeheartedly accepted Lucas and Bia as his own even before they became legally recognized as his children.

She recalled that when Ray asked her to marry him, he was also making a commitment to the children who had always been central to her life.

“Thank you to Daddy Bobby Ray kasi noong tinanong niya ako para pakasalan ako, hindi lang ako yung pinakasalan niya pati yung mga bata. Thank you for being a great father and talagang may paninindigan,” Zeinab expressed.

Bobby Ray, meanwhile, described fatherhood as a privilege and acknowledged his wife’s trust in allowing him to take on an important role in their family.

“Isang karangalan. It takes a wonderful woman to allow me to lead and to be the head of the family,” he said.

For the basketball star, the adoption carries responsibilities that extend far beyond giving Lucas and Bia his surname.

He emphasized that the legal recognition strengthens the children’s protection, identity, and sense of belonging.

“More than anything like pamana or identity nila, it’s good na they have the sense of security, na we are one unit, one family,” Bobby Ray explained.

The couple also revealed that they have been open with their children about their family circumstances, making an effort to explain the adoption in ways appropriate for their ages.

Zeinab, who welcomed Lucas into her life when she was 18, later gave birth to Bia in 2021 during her previous relationship with rapper Skusta Clee.

Now married to Bobby Ray, she hopes their family’s experience will encourage greater understanding of adoption in the Philippines and the challenges faced by parents seeking legal recognition for their children.

While acknowledging the demanding requirements and emotional difficulties involved, the couple expressed appreciation for the people who guided them throughout the process.

Their story ultimately highlights the importance of commitment, acceptance, and the willingness to embrace parental responsibilities.

For Zeinab and Bobby Ray, the adoption marks more than the completion of a legal procedure. It represents a promise to Lucas and Bia that they will continue growing up surrounded by love, security, and a family that stands together.

After years of waiting, the family can finally celebrate a new chapter with a shared name and an even stronger bond.