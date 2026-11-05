The Philippine National Police-Highway Patrol Group (PNP-HPG) on Thursday returned 58 stolen vehicles to their rightful owners.

In a simple ceremony at the HPG headquarters in Camp Crame, P/Brig. Gen. Joyce Patrick Sangalang, HPG Acting Director, said that through their "Balik Sasakyan" Program, the 58 recovered vehicles—including seven motorcycles—were turned over to their legitimate owners.

"Of these recovered vehicles, 23 were recovered through technical carnapping investigations, while the remaining 35 vehicles were recovered through flag-down operations and a series of anti-carnapping and checkpoint operations," Sangalang explained.

"These operations were guided by data-based information on vehicles with local alarms, allowing our personnel to identify and intercept suspected carnapped vehicles," he added.

The recovered vehicles, Sangalang said, were properly cleared, processed, and presented in good physical condition.

The turnover of the recovered vehicles followed concerns raised during a Senate Committee on Public Services hearing regarding the alleged unauthorized use of recovered stolen vehicles.

Sangalang said the PNP-HPG has strengthened its internal monitoring and accountability measures.

"Your PNP-HPG remains committed to protecting vehicle owners, combating carnapping, ensuring road safety, and upholding accountability within our organization," Sangalang said.