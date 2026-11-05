BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — Behind the daily operations of SM City Baguio are employees whose routine work integrates environmental sustainability into commercial property management.

From tracking energy consumption to diverting waste, staff members across various departments carry out operational measures designed to reduce the venue's overall environmental impact.

In the engineering department, staff members monitor building infrastructure to maintain energy efficiency. Engineer Lester De Guzman oversees equipment functions and implements daily energy-saving protocols to optimize resource usage during peak and off-peak operating hours.

Mall Manager Jerico Bernardo stated that energy and water conservation are integrated directly into the facility's baseline operating procedures. Building systems, including lighting and air conditioning, are adjusted according to daily schedules and real-time operational demands. Regular preventive maintenance is also conducted to ensure equipment efficiency.

Water management forms another major component of the facility's operations. The mall's Rainwater Treatment Facility has processed over 56 million liters of rainwater since July 2023 to supplement its operational water supply.

Treated wastewater is recycled for sanitation and landscaping irrigation, reducing reliance on Baguio City's local water supply. Long-term plans for the facility include a proposed solar power installation to introduce renewable energy into its power grid.

Waste management procedures at the site focus on sorting materials to maximize recovery and recycling. MJ Belwa, a supervisor for Federal Management and Maintenance Inc., noted that systematic segregation prevents recyclable materials from reaching landfills while generating secondary value from recovered items.