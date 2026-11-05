NEWS

QC Sunset

Analy Labor··3 MIN READ

(November 5, 2026) The sunset casts a golden glow over the Metro Manila skyline as seen from Quezon City on Thursday afternoon. State weather bureau PAGASA said that a “very strong” El Niño is now prevalent in the tropical Pacific and may persist through the first half of 2027. | Photo by Analy Labor

(November 5, 2026) The sunset casts a golden glow over the Metro Manila skyline as seen from Quezon City on Thursday afternoon. State weather bureau PAGASA said that a “very strong” El Niño is now prevalent in the tropical Pacific and may persist through the first half of 2027. | Photo by Analy Labor

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(November 5, 2026) The sunset casts a golden glow over the Metro Manila skyline as seen from Quezon City on Thursday afternoon. State weather bureau PAGASA said that a “very strong” El Niño is now prevalent in the tropical Pacific and may persist through the first half of 2027. | Photo by Analy Labor

(November 5, 2026) The sunset casts a golden glow over the Metro Manila skyline as seen from Quezon City on Thursday afternoon. State weather bureau PAGASA said that a “very strong” El Niño is now prevalent in the tropical Pacific and may persist through the first half of 2027. | Photo by Analy Labor