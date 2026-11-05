Home/News/QC Sunset NEWSQC Sunset ALAnaly Labor·5 November 2026 · 5:45 PM PHT·3 MIN READ(November 5, 2026) The sunset casts a golden glow over the Metro Manila skyline as seen from Quezon City on Thursday afternoon. State weather bureau PAGASA said that a “very strong” El Niño is now prevalent in the tropical Pacific and may persist through the first half of 2027. | Photo by Analy LaborText sizeA−ResetA+Save(November 5, 2026) The sunset casts a golden glow over the Metro Manila skyline as seen from Quezon City on Thursday afternoon. State weather bureau PAGASA said that a “very strong” El Niño is now prevalent in the tropical Pacific and may persist through the first half of 2027. | Photo by Analy LaborKeep goingToday's BriefingLatest news