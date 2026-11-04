SCAP led Ban Predators, Ban Groomers, Not Learners" press conference with student representatives from universities and secondary schools nationwide, held in Max's Restaurant, Quezon City on Wednesday, 4 November. Student leaders speak regarding the proposed blanket ban on social media access for Filipinos under 18 years of age.

Student representatives from various universities and secondary schools gathered Wednesday to express opposition to a proposed social media ban for individuals aged 18 and below under Senate Bill No. 2424.

The Student Council Alliance of the Philippines (SCAP) led the “Ban Predators, Ban Groomers, Not Learners” press conference, calling on lawmakers, government agencies, and technology companies to work with young people in crafting rights-based and youth-inclusive online safety policies.

“We recognize that young people face risks online, but the answer is not to take away their access to digital spaces that also support their learning and development,” SCAP Undersecretary General Edrianna Villaruz said.

Instead of banning minors from social media, SCAP presented a five-point agenda that includes protecting children without punishing responsible users, preserving social media as a learning space, strengthening law enforcement against online predators, holding platforms accountable for privacy and content moderation, and investing in digital literacy.

The Senate recently approved Senate Bill No. 2424, or the Safe Media Access and Responsible Technology for Kids in Digital Spaces (SMART KIDS) Act, on third and final reading with a 16-1 vote. The measure seeks to restrict Filipinos under 18 years old from accessing social media.

Villaruz questioned the proposed measure, asking why the government was seeking to ban young users from social media instead of addressing the individuals who abuse these platforms.

“We recognize the dangers that young people face online, such as cyberbullying, grooming, online sexual exploitation, scams, and misinformation. There are serious threats that we demand action on,” she said.

“But we ask, why is it that the youth are not allowed to enter digital spaces instead of holding accountable the people who abuse them?” the SCAP official pointed out.

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives passed House Bill No. 10858, or the Safe and Friendly Environment for Kids in Digital Spaces Act, which prohibits children aged 13 and below from creating social media accounts while imposing restrictions on social media access for users below 18.

Villaruz expressed support for banning social media access among children aged 13 and below but strongly opposed the Senate measure, which would also cover older learners, particularly those aged 17 and 18.

She warned that the proposed blanket ban could adversely affect learners who rely on social media for educational purposes.

Villaruz stressed that a blanket social media ban is not child protection but rather a punishment imposed on an entire generation and a failure of platforms to ensure their users' safety.

Social media use in schools

School representatives maintained that social media plays an important role in educating young learners, organizing activities, and providing access to opportunities, including scholarship and school announcements, educational resources, and civic discussions.

A Supreme Secondary Learner Government (SSLG) official from Pasig City said high school students, starting from Grade 7, use social media to access school announcements and promote advocacy initiatives.

“For example, the practice of, if not all schools in Pasig City, in the Philippines, what we do [as SSLG] is we post a publication or announcement, like half-day [class] now, automatically, we will post it on social media, on Facebook, then it will be spread,” Eko Xander Quizon told the Daily Tribune in an interview.

“Then what we do is we share it to each group chat, each classroom’s homeroom guidance,” he added.

The student leader noted that social media is also used for civic engagement and participation, providing an open platform where students can submit suggestions and raise their concerns to be heard.

“We are advancing, technology is dynamic as always. If you remove something as critical as social media or the use of gadgets, it would remove so much opportunities for learners and the youth itself and in general,” Quizon said, emphasizing social media's role in students' learning.

University student oppose ban

Student leaders from the Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila (PLM), Adamson University (AdU), and Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP) joined other student representatives in opposing a blanket ban on social media use among individuals aged 18 and below.

PLM College of Public Administration Student Council President Joahna Dela Cruz said students use social media to access educational resources, relevant information, and discussions on socio-economic and political issues.

“We, the students, are learners. We deserve digital access, not digital distractions that limit our opportunities to learn and participate in an increasingly digitalized society,” she said.

Dela Cruz noted that a blanket ban on social media could further widen inequalities among young users who rely on accessible digital platforms.

Meanwhile, ADU-Pulitika President Jazeerah Baluso said the 1987 Philippine Constitution does not merely recognize the youth as individuals who need protection but also recognizes their development, welfare, and role in nation-building.

Baluso cited Article III, Section 4, which recognizes the right of the people to information on matters of public concern, and Article II, Section 13, which emphasizes the vital role of the youth in nation-building.

“These constitutional provisions do not create unlimited access to digital platforms, but they remind us of something very important,” she pointed out.

“Protection and participation must not be treated as opposing walls,” Baluso added.

For PUP Sentral na Konseho ng Mag-aaral (SKM) Councilor Frank Araneta, the focus should not simply be on banning social media but on giving greater attention to digital literacy.

“You do not need to silence the youth to protect them online,” Araneta said.