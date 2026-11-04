Suspect wounded in face after allegedly threatening guard with firearm; accomplice escapes

BIÑAN CITY, Laguna — A security guard shot and wounded a suspected intruder who allegedly pointed a firearm at him during an early morning security patrol inside an industrial facility at Laguna Technopark in Barangay Loma, Biñan City, on Tuesday, 3 November.

The incident occurred at approximately 2:45 a.m. at Air Water Philippines and was reported to the Biñan City Police Station at around 6 a.m.

According to the initial police investigation, the 52-year-old security guard, identified as Jay Baldemora, was performing his duties when he heard an unusual noise coming from the facility.

Baldemora immediately conducted a roving inspection to determine the source of the disturbance.

Upon reaching the fabrication area, he reportedly encountered two unidentified men, one of whom allegedly drew a firearm and pointed it at him.

The security guard responded by drawing his service firearm and firing at the armed suspect, hitting him in the face.

Following the confrontation, Baldemora sought assistance from fellow security personnel. However, when they returned to the area, both intruders had already fled.

Police later received information that a man suffering from a gunshot wound had been brought to Ospital ng Biñan for medical treatment.

Authorities verified the report, and Baldemora subsequently identified the wounded man as one of the individuals involved in the confrontation.

Police identified the arrested suspect only as alias “Arnel,” 28, a resident of Barangay Timbao, Biñan City.

His unidentified companion remained at large as of the initial police report.

Investigators secured the security guard’s service firearm for documentation and examination as part of the investigation.

Police are also reviewing available closed-circuit television footage and interviewing potential witnesses to reconstruct the events leading to the shooting.