The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed the petition filed by former House Speaker and Leyte Rep. Ferdinand Martin Romualdez challenging the Office of the Ombudsman's preliminary investigation into his alleged involvement in the flood control corruption scandal.

During its en banc session, the High Court ruled that Romualdez's petition for certiorari had become moot following the filing of a plunder case against him before the Sandiganbayan.

In his petition, docketed as G.R. No. E-07826, Romualdez questioned the Ombudsman's preliminary investigation, including its applications for a preliminary hold departure order and a freeze order.

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He also challenged the alleged use of inadmissible evidence during the investigation.

The Supreme Court denied his request for a temporary restraining order (TRO) or a writ of preliminary injunction that would have stopped the Ombudsman's proceedings.

The justices ruled that the petition no longer required resolution because a plunder charge had already been filed against Romualdez before the Sandiganbayan, where he had been arraigned and pleaded not guilty.

The Court also found no exceptional circumstances warranting a ruling on the merits despite the petition becoming moot.

The plunder case stems from allegations that Romualdez and his co-accused received approximately P7.4 billion in kickbacks linked to flood control and other government infrastructure projects.

Romualdez has denied wrongdoing and maintains his innocence.