“Of course the most important witness is the accused himself, congressman Romualdez, he wants his day to defend himself in court, and he will most likely testify and he’s also about to be listed as an actual witness when it is the turn of the defense to present evidence,” Fajardo said.

State prosecutors manifested their intent to present 96 witnesses during the trial proper, while Romualdez’s camp said it plans to call 40 witnesses.

Romualdez is facing a plunder charge over allegations that he amassed P7.4 billion in ill-gotten wealth through a kickback scheme involving Department of Public Works and Highways infrastructure projects. He has pleaded not guilty.

Fajardo said Romualdez’s camp intends to file a petition for bail on Monday, 28 September. The Sandiganbayan has set the first bail hearing for 12 October and the start of trial for 23 November.

Recanting witness eyed by defense

Fajardo said the defense also intends to present Orly Guteza, a former security aide of ex-Ako Bicol Rep. Zaldy Co who previously alleged that he delivered cash-filled suitcases to Romualdez.

Guteza later recanted the allegation and claimed that he had been pressured into making accusations against Romualdez. His recantation has since been submitted by the former speaker’s camp as part of its defense.

“Yes, because [Guteza] was the one who said in his recanting affidavit that this was all a setup. He was made to sign it as the so-called missing link of the deliveries,” Fajardo said.

The truth of Guteza’s original allegations and his later recantation remains disputed. Malacañang earlier said investigators should determine which account is truthful and whether anyone manipulated his testimony.

Romualdez remains in jail infirmary

Romualdez again attended Friday’s proceedings through videoconference.

Fajardo said the former speaker remains at the infirmary of the New Quezon City Jail-Male Dormitory because of continuing medical conditions.

“[Romualdez is] still in the infirmary, his conditions are still present and persisting. That’s why we requested for [videoconferencing] for today’s proceedings,” Fajardo said.

Romualdez was previously transferred to the Quezon City Jail after doctors at the Philippine General Hospital found him clinically stable and said hospital confinement was not necessary.

Co and two other private individuals are also accused in the case and remain at large.