The Philippines has joined a regional initiative to strengthen cooperation among prosecutors in combating human trafficking, cybercrime, money laundering and other transnational offenses.

The National Prosecution Service (NPS) participated in the inaugural ASEAN Prosecutors/Attorneys General Meeting (APAGM) in Brunei Darussalam on 20 October 2026, reaffirming the country's commitment to closer judicial cooperation.

Representing Prosecutor General Richard Anthony Fadullon were Regional Prosecutor Rohairah Lao and Senior Assistant State Prosecutor Josyli Tabajonda, who joined attorneys general, prosecutors general and senior delegates from ASEAN member states.

The meeting, hosted by Brunei's Attorney General's Chambers, followed a senior officials' meeting on 19 October.

Established under the Sanur Bali Declaration, the APAGM provides a regional platform for information sharing, capacity-building and coordinated legal responses to cross-border crimes.

Discussions focused on emerging threats posed by transnational criminal networks, particularly those exploiting rapid digitalization and technological advances.

Member states welcomed the proposed APAGM Work Plan 2026-2030, which seeks to strengthen professional development, institutional cooperation and coordination among prosecutorial authorities.

The meeting also adopted the Joint Communiqué of the First APAGM, reaffirming member states' commitment to closer cooperation in prosecuting transnational crimes and upholding the rule of law.

For the Philippines, participation in the initiative is expected to improve cooperation with regional counterparts in investigating and prosecuting human trafficking, cybercrime, financial fraud, money laundering and organized crime.

Justice Secretary Fredderick Vida underscored the importance of sustained regional engagement in addressing increasingly sophisticated criminal networks.