The Department of Justice (DOJ) has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening regional legal cooperation, combating transnational crime and promoting the rule of law ahead of the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits in Metro Manila from 16 to 18 November 2026.

In a statement, the DOJ expressed support for the gathering under the theme “Navigating Our Future, Together,” emphasizing the importance of closer cooperation among Southeast Asian nations in addressing shared security and justice challenges.

The department said it remains committed to strengthening legal frameworks, protecting human rights and working with regional counterparts to combat cross-border criminal activities.

The Philippines, under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., is hosting the summit as part of its 2026 ASEAN chairship, which focuses on regional security, economic prosperity and people-centered development.

Among the major issues expected to be discussed are negotiations on a South China Sea Code of Conduct, regional maritime security, economic resilience and the proposed ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement.

The Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City is designated as the primary venue for the gathering, which will bring together ASEAN leaders, dialogue partners and international delegates.

The DOJ said regional collaboration remains essential to building a safer and more peaceful ASEAN community, particularly in addressing transnational threats and strengthening access to justice.