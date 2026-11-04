Los Baños strengthens smoke-free drive through Baguio benchmarking

Representatives of the Municipal Government of Los Baños pose for a group photo during a benchmarking activity on smoke-free program implementation in Baguio City. The activity provided an opportunity for local government personnel from Los Baños, Calamba City and Bay, Laguna, to learn from Baguio City's tobacco control strategies, enforcement mechanisms and monitoring systems to strengthen their respective smoke-free initiatives.

LOS BAÑOS, Laguna — The Municipal Government of Los Baños has strengthened its efforts to promote a healthier and safer community by learning from Baguio City's implementation of its smoke-free program through a benchmarking activity held at The Plaza Garden Hotel and Residences in Baguio City.

The activity, led by the Los Baños municipal government under the leadership of Mayor Neil Andrew N. Nocon, brought together representatives from Los Baños, Calamba City and the Municipality of Bay, Laguna, to exchange knowledge and best practices on implementing and sustaining local smoke-free initiatives.

The Los Baños delegation included personnel from the Municipal Health Office (MHO), Municipal Planning and Development Office (MPDO), Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office (MENRO), Municipal Engineering Office (MEO) and Public Information Office (PIO).

Organized by the North Philippine Union Conference (NPUC) Smoke-Free Team of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, with support from Vital Strategies, the benchmarking activity focused on strengthening local government programs through effective implementation, monitoring and long-term sustainability.

Discussions were facilitated by NPUC Smoke-Free Team Communications Specialist Brian Lorenze C. Veraque and Technical Lead Dr. Rogelio M. Ilagan, who discussed the current status and sustainability of the participating local governments' smoke-free initiatives.

Baguio City representatives, including Tobacco Control Coordinator Dr. Donnabel Panes and Sanitation Inspector III Rufino Madlon, a member of the Baguio City Smoke-Free Task Force, also shared strategies for implementing Baguio City Ordinance No. 34, Series of 2017.

As part of the activity, participants conducted field visits to selected establishments to observe actual inspection procedures, compliance monitoring and the implementation of designated smoking areas (DSAs).

The delegation also visited Baguio City Hall, where they were welcomed by Mayor Benjamin Magalong, and the Baguio City Command Center to learn about the city's coordination and monitoring systems.

The insights gathered during the benchmarking activity were integrated into the participating local governments' program planning, including the identification of priority interventions and their incorporation into their respective Local Investment Plans for Health (LIPH) and Annual Operations Plans (AOP).

The activity concluded with a message from NPUC Smoke-Free Team Project Head Dr. Richard Javier.

The Municipal Government of Los Baños expressed its appreciation to the NPUC Smoke-Free Team, Vital Strategies and Mayor Magalong for sharing their knowledge and experiences.

Following the benchmarking activity, Los Baños committed to further strengthening the implementation of Municipal Ordinance No. 2023-2380, or the Comprehensive Smoke and Vape-Free Ordinance of Los Baños.

The local government plans to intensify monitoring, inspections and public information campaigns to improve awareness, encourage compliance and promote active community participation in enforcing the ordinance.