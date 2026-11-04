CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — The city government is preparing contingency measures against a possible severe El Niño episode, while the Cagayan de Oro City Water District (COWD) is eyeing two major rivers as alternative water sources to address potential shortages.

Mayor Rolando “Klarex” Uy convened department heads Tuesday, 3 November, to finalize measures aimed at ensuring a continuous water supply in affected barangays.

Uy emphasized the need for close coordination with COWD to maintain water distribution, particularly in communities vulnerable to supply interruptions.

The city government is preparing for potentially worsening dry conditions through the first quarter of 2027.

Meanwhile, COWD Chairman Dr. Gerry Carno said the water district has identified the Bobonawan and Cagayan rivers as potential sources to augment the city's water supply.

Carno said a technical working group had completed plans for a proposed P5 million water treatment facility that would utilize the additional water sources.

“The plan is already in place we are just waiting for the funding of the project” he said.

The project forms part of COWD's proposed 10-year development and modernization program covering 2025 to 2035, estimated to cost between P9.3 billion and P12 billion.

The program includes replacing aging pipelines, improving water distribution and reducing non-revenue water caused by leaks, theft and other system losses.

To finance the undertaking, COWD is considering water rate adjustments, government funding, loans and potential public-private partnerships. Proposed tariff increases would be subject to regulatory review.

Carno said the water district also plans to deploy smaller water tankers to communities with narrow roads that cannot accommodate conventional delivery trucks.

COWD currently operates three small tankers serving areas experiencing water interruptions.