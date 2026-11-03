A steakhouse is often associated with a good cut of beef, a hot grill, and a glass of wine. Smith & Wollensky, however, is giving diners another option: beer paired with familiar American steakhouse dishes.

Its Grill and Lounge at The Finance Centre in Bonifacio Global City has introduced a sampler platter featuring four dishes matched with different beers, offering diners an opportunity to explore how different beer characteristics complement food.

The selection includes buttered Chilean mussels, pork barbecue ribs, buffalo wings, and steak tacos. Each dish has a distinct flavor profile, from the richness of butter and slow-cooked meat to the heat of spicy sauces.

A New York steakhouse legacy

Smith & Wollensky traces its beginnings to New York City, where restaurateur Alan Stillman founded the restaurant in 1977. Over the decades, the name became associated with the traditional American steakhouse, particularly its beef selections, dry-aging practices, and classic cuts. The brand eventually expanded internationally, reaching the Philippines in 2025 with its restaurant at The Finance Centre in BGC, Taguig.

Steak remains at the center of its menu. The restaurant says it selects beef from the top 2% of American cattle, with its classic steak selections featuring USDA Prime beef. Its steaks undergo at least 28 days of in-house dry aging, a process that helps develop flavor and improve tenderness.

Dry aging involves storing beef under carefully controlled temperature and humidity conditions. As moisture evaporates, the meat develops a more concentrated flavor, while natural enzymes break down muscle proteins and contribute to tenderness.

Among its signature offerings is the 44-ounce American Wagyu Swinging Tomahawk, a large bone-in ribeye. Other selections include New York strip, porterhouse, filet mignon, and dry-aged bone-in ribeye. The restaurant also serves seafood, including oysters, Maine lobster, shrimp, and seafood tower selections.

Beer and its ancient history

Beer has been part of human social life for thousands of years, serving as a fixture at communal meals, celebrations, and gatherings. In ancient Mesopotamia and Egypt, it was part of everyday life, shared during meals and social occasions, and also featured in religious ceremonies. Its production and consumption became woven into the customs and traditions of different civilizations, giving it a lasting place in social culture.

Over the centuries, beer evolved into a beverage with diverse brewing traditions and flavor profiles. Today, variations in bitterness, sweetness, aroma, carbonation, and body make it a versatile dining companion. Carbonation can refresh the palate after rich or fatty food, bitterness can provide contrast to the richness of meat, while malt sweetness can balance spicy or savory flavors.

Finding the right pairing

At Smith & Wollensky, the sampler platter brings together four dishes with distinct flavor profiles. The buttered Chilean mussels combine the natural brininess of shellfish with a rich butter sauce, creating a balance of delicate sweetness and creamy richness. A cold, carbonated beer can provide a refreshing contrast to the sauce while allowing the mussels' natural flavor to come through.

buttered Chilean mussels

The pork baby back ribs offer a different experience. Slow-cooked until tender and coated in a sweet, smoky barbecue glaze, the meat combines caramelized flavors with the richness of pork. Beer can provide a refreshing contrast while complementing the smoky and savory notes of the dish.

Pork baby back ribs

The buffalo wings introduce heat through their spicy coating. A cold beer offers relief from the sauce's intensity, while carbonation helps refresh the palate between bites. The steak tacos, meanwhile, feature seared beef tucked into soft tortillas and finished with acidic toppings, combining savory meat with fresh, contrasting flavors.

Buffalo wings

The steak tacos offer a different take on the traditional steakhouse experience. Tender slices of seared beef are tucked into soft tortillas and finished with fresh, acidic toppings that cut through the meat's richness. The combination brings together the savory flavor of grilled beef, the freshness of the garnishes, and the contrasting textures of the ingredients, making each bite a balance of hearty and refreshing flavors.

Steak tacos

These combinations follow familiar principles of food pairing, balancing richness, sweetness, bitterness, acidity, and spice. The right beer can complement the buttery mussels, smoky pork ribs, spicy buffalo wings, and savory steak tacos without overwhelming their flavors. San Miguel Brewery Inc. is the official beer partner of the collaboration, featuring San Miguel Cerveza Blanca, San Miguel Cerveza Negra, San Miguel Super Dry, and San Miguel Premium All-Malt.

Live music adds to the dining experience

The restaurant's Wednesday program also features live musical performances, according to its announcement. Music was also part of its Manila launch activities, which previously featured Grammy-nominated jazz pianist Bobby West during the restaurant's 2025 soft launch.