Mang Inasal has introduced a limited-time chocolate-inspired version of its signature halo-halo, offering customers a new dessert option for the holiday season.

The Tsoko N' Nut Yema Halo-Halo combines chocolate, peanut and salted caramel yema flavors and will be available at Mang Inasal stores nationwide from 1 November to 31 December 2026.

Priced starting at P99, the dessert comes in 12-ounce and 16-ounce servings.

The new offering features Mang Inasal's signature extra-creamy milk, Rocky Road ice cream, chocolate-peanut bars, powdered chocolate, a crunchy chocolate coating and a salted caramel yema drizzle.

The combination brings together creamy, crunchy, sweet and slightly salty flavors in a variation of the traditional Filipino dessert.

The launch follows the company's earlier limited-time offerings, including the Four-Cheese Halo-Halo in 2025 and the Strawberry Cheesecake Halo-Halo introduced earlier this year.

"Given the strong reception of its previous innovations, Mang Inasal wanted to create another dessert or merienda experience that would excite its customers," said Mang Inasal President Mike V. Castro.

"Chocolate remains a well-loved flavor among Filipinos, and we believe that the Tsoko n' Nut Yema Halo-Halo offers an extra creamy and indulgent way to celebrate the Christmas season."

Several food content creators who sampled the dessert ahead of its launch shared their impressions on social media.

Content creator Chewy's Mukbangs said she initially expected the chocolate flavors to dominate but was surprised by how the ingredients complemented one another.

"This will be my go-to Mang Inasal dessert this holiday season," she shared on social media.

Japanese content creator Shotaro Kumano described the dessert as a "tsoko overload," highlighting the combination of crunchy chocolate coating, Rocky Road ice cream and chocolate-peanut bars.

"This is another reason for me to visit Mang Inasal more often," Kumano said.

Food content creator Kent Xyrel Espiritu, meanwhile, praised the balance between the chocolate components and salted caramel yema.

"As a chocolate lover, I like how the chocolate coating gives extra texture in every bite. What I liked was how the salted caramel yema balanced all the chocolate flavors. I rate it 10/10!" Espiritu shared.

The Tsoko N' Nut Yema Halo-Halo is available for dine-in and other applicable ordering channels at participating Mang Inasal stores nationwide until 31 December 2026.