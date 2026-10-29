FLOW earns the Philippines’ only new Michelin star as Helm retains two stars. The 2027 guide recognizes 127 establishments, including two Bib Gourmand promotions.

Chefs Kevin Jonathan Uy of FLOW (left) and Josh Boutwood of Helm (right). FLOW earned its first Michelin star in the 2027 MICHELIN Guide Manila and Environs & Cebu, while Helm retained its two-star distinction.

FLOW in Makati earned the Philippines’ only new Michelin star for the 2027 edition of the MICHELIN Guide Manila and Environs & Cebu, while Helm retained its two-star distinction.

127 establishments recognized

The latest selection recognizes 127 establishments across Metro Manila, Cebu, Cavite and Pampanga. These include one two-star restaurant, nine one-star restaurants, 31 Bib Gourmand establishments and 86 Michelin-Selected restaurants.

FLOW earns first Michelin star

FLOW, which opened in December 2025 at Green Sun Hotel along Chino Roces Avenue in Makati, serves a Peruvian-Filipino tasting menu that explores connections between the two cuisines.

Chef Kevin Jonathan Uy leads the restaurant, with co-executive chef Gabriel Ong. FLOW’s first star marks the only new addition to the Philippines’ Michelin-starred roster this year. All restaurants that received stars in the inaugural selection retained their distinctions.

Helm retains two stars

Helm, led by chef Josh Boutwood, retained its two Michelin stars. The eight restaurants that kept their one-star ratings are Asador Alfonso in Cavite; Celera, Gallery by Chele, Hapag, Inatô, Kása Palma and Toyo Eatery in Metro Manila; and Linamnam in Parañaque.

Philippines yet to earn three Michelin stars

The Philippines has yet to receive a three-star Michelin rating, the guide’s highest distinction. Michelin describes the award as recognition for restaurants whose cuisine is worth a special journey.

An October 2026 worldwide tally listed 161 three-star restaurants and 544 two-star restaurants, although global totals can change as guides release new selections.

10 new Bib Gourmand, 18 new Michelin-Selected

The 2027 guide added 10 Bib Gourmand establishments, bringing the category’s total to 31. Eight restaurants received the distinction for the first time, while two were promoted from Michelin-Selected: ATO-AH in Cebu and BUTCHER BOY in Las Piñas.

The eight other new Bib Gourmand recipients are Apag Marangle in Pampanga, Azela in Manila, Balay Dako and Bawai’s Vietnamese Kitchen in Cavite, C.H.E. Bacolod Chicken House Express in Makati, Kalipay! and Tatang’s Lechon in Cebu, and Tito Boy in Pampanga.

The guide also named 18 new Michelin-Selected establishments, bringing the total in that category to 86.

Four special awards presented

Four special awards recognized achievements in service, young culinary talent, cocktails and restaurant openings. Chef Frances Tariga of Tadhanà in Makati received the Opening of the Year Award. Chef Francis Lacson of Digámo in Marikina received the Young Chef Award, while Clyde Joshua Zafra, restaurant manager at Tito Boy in Pampanga, received the Service Award. Ron Job Sanchez, beverage manager at Automat in Makati, received the Exceptional Cocktails Award.

Michelin Guide/Facebook