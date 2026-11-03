Razon Group-backed Aviation Concepts Technical Services Inc. (ACTSI) has secured a dealership agreement with Gogo Business Aviation to provide local aircraft connectivity solutions, expanding its services beyond aircraft maintenance and repair.

Under the agreement, ACTSI is authorized to market, sell and install Gogo's inflight connectivity products, including broadband internet, voice communications, and other wireless services for business aircraft operators.

The partnership allows ACTSI to offer connectivity installations alongside its maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services at Subic Bay International Airport.

“Our partnership with Gogo represents another important step in expanding the services we can provide to our customers. Connectivity has become an increasingly important part of the business aviation experience, and being able to support these requirements directly complements our broader MRO capabilities,” ACTSI president and chief executive officer TJ Trinidad said on Tuesday.

“More importantly, it allows us to continue giving customers, particularly with the Philippines’ substantial King Air Fleet, the responsive and personalized support that defines ACTSI,” he added.

As an authorized dealer, ACTSI will maintain Gogo-trained technical personnel and specialized equipment to handle installations and product support in compliance with the company's standards.

“As demand for seamless, reliable inflight connectivity continues to grow across the Asia-Pacific region, expanding our global network with high-caliber partners like ACTSI is essential.