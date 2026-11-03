The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Tuesday, 3 November 2026, rejected calls for a “shoot-to-kill” approach against Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, stressing that any attempt to arrest the fugitive lawmaker must strictly follow legal procedures.

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said police operations must uphold due process, human rights and the rule of law, regardless of the personality involved.

“The PNP does not subscribe to a shoot-to-kill approach. Our mandate is to enforce the law, not to take the law into our own hands. Every operation must be guided by due process, respect for human rights, and the rule of law,” Nartatez said.

The statement followed the circulation of social media posts falsely attributing to Cagayan de Oro 1st District Rep. Lordan Suan a supposed proposal for a “shoot-to-kill” resolution against Dela Rosa.

Suan denied making the statement, describing the circulating posts as fabricated.

Dela Rosa is wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) in connection with alleged crimes against humanity arising from the Duterte administration's anti-drug campaign.

The deadline set by the government for his voluntary surrender expired on 30 October, prompting authorities to intensify efforts to locate him.

Nartatez said public demands for accountability must not come at the expense of legal safeguards.

“We understand the public's desire for accountability, but justice must never be pursued at the expense of the law. Let us allow law enforcement authorities to do their job professionally and impartially because the strength of justice lies not in the use of excessive force, but in the faithful enforcement of the law,” he said.

The police chief directed concerned units to continue intelligence-gathering and monitoring operations to determine Dela Rosa's whereabouts and facilitate the implementation of the arrest warrant.

He also reminded personnel to exercise maximum restraint, use proportionate force and respect human rights during arrest operations.

The PNP said its approach follows the administration's directive, conveyed through Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla, to ensure that law enforcement actions comply with the Constitution and established procedures.