PNP intensifies search for Dela Rosa

PNP Deputy Chief for Administration Lt. Gen. Wilson Joseph Lopez and other PNP officials hold a press conference at Camp Crame on Friday, 30 October 2026, regarding the deadline for Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa to surrender. The PNP urged Dela Rosa, a former PNP chief, to surrender if he still has any love for the organization. Officials also assured him of his safety if arrested and warned that groups helping him evade arrest could face criminal liability following the expiration of the surrender deadline.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) is intensifying its nationwide operations to implement the International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant against Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, with a dedicated national task group supervising and coordinating the search efforts, supported by corresponding teams across all regional police offices.

PNP Chief Police General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. said over the weekend that the intensified operations are being directly supervised by Police Lieutenant General Wilson Joseph F. Lopez, officer-in-charge of the Office of the Deputy Chief PNP for Administration, who heads the task group created specifically to oversee the search and implementation of the warrant.

During a press briefing on Friday, 30 October, Lopez said the PNP immediately organized the task group upon receiving instructions from the Department of the Interior and Local Government. Similar teams were established in all regional offices to ensure nationwide coverage and coordinated operations.

With the one-week period given for voluntary surrender ending on Saturday, Lopez said the PNP is further intensifying its intelligence-driven efforts, with all possible leads and operational scenarios being considered.

The PNP is also maintaining close coordination with the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and other law enforcement agencies. Lopez confirmed the AFP's readiness to provide assistance when necessary, including through its air and water assets, although no formal written request has been made.

“We are intensifying all our efforts. The PNP will continue to perform its mandate, and we are looking at all possible angles while ensuring that our operations remain intelligence-driven and properly coordinated,” Lopez said.

Meanwhile, the PNP has received numerous calls and information through its public hotlines following the announcement of a ₱50-million bounty. However, all reported leads and possible locations remain subject to validation.

Information relayed by the Bureau of Immigration also indicated that Dela Rosa had not departed the country.

While declining to disclose operational details, Lopez assured that all possible scenarios are being considered in operational planning. He reiterated that the opportunity for voluntary surrender remains open despite the expiration of the one-week period, emphasizing the PNP's preference for a peaceful resolution.

He also pointed out that individuals who deliberately conceal or harbor persons subject to lawful arrest may incur legal liability, depending on the circumstances and applicable laws.

For his part, Nartatez underscored that the PNP's determination to implement the warrant must always be matched by professionalism, discipline, and respect for human rights.

“We will not relent in fulfilling our mandate. Every member of the PNP must remain focused, disciplined, and guided by the rule of law. We will pursue every lead, strengthen our coordination, and exhaust all lawful means to implement the warrant. But our determination must always be matched by professionalism and respect for human rights. We want this matter resolved peacefully, without unnecessary harm to anyone,” Nartatez said.

These efforts are aligned with the PNP Focused Agenda, particularly Enhanced Managing Police Operations (EMPO) and Integrity Monitoring, reinforcing the organization's commitment to accountable, intelligence-driven, and lawful police operations.

The PNP urged the public to continue providing relevant information through official police hotlines and communication channels. All reports will undergo proper validation to ensure operational decisions are based on credible information.