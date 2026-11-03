Fifteen chief prosecutors from Metro Manila have endorsed Supreme Court Associate Justice Rodil Zalameda as the country's next chief justice, citing his extensive prosecutorial and judicial experience.

In Resolution No. 03, Series of 2026, the NCR Chief Prosecutors Association Inc. expressed its unanimous support for Zalameda to succeed Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo, who is set to retire on 6 November 2026.

“RESOLVED, that the Association shall give its full support and solely endorse Supreme Court Associate Justice Rodil V. Zalameda as Supreme Court Chief Justice vice Hon. Alexander G. Gesmundo,” the resolution stated.

The association cited Zalameda's legal expertise, administrative experience and public service record, describing him as its preferred candidate for the Judiciary's highest position.

Zalameda began his career as a public prosecutor in Mandaluyong City in 1995 and became city prosecutor in 2002.

He later served for 11 years as a Court of Appeals justice before his appointment to the Supreme Court in 2019, becoming the first former city prosecutor elevated to the high tribunal.

“Supreme Court Associate Justice Rodil V. Zalameda’s years of law practice attests to his unyielding pursuit of justice, effective leadership skills and administrative acumen,” the association said.

The resolution was unanimously approved during the group's meeting in Muntinlupa City on 2 September 2026 and certified by its corporate secretary, Caloocan City Chief Prosecutor Ma. Aileen Guño.

Zalameda is among five candidates shortlisted by the Judicial and Bar Council to succeed Gesmundo.