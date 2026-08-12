Construction material prices in Metro Manila rose faster in July as the annual growth rate of the Construction Materials Wholesale Price Index (CMWPI) climbed to 3.5 percent from 2.9 percent in June, the Philippine Statistics Authority reported.

The increase was led by concrete products, whose annual growth accelerated to 5.2 percent from 4.1 percent. Faster price increases were also recorded for sand and gravel, cement, tileworks, painting works, doors and steel casements, and PVC pipes.