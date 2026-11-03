Man shot dead during drinking session in Silang
Bonnet-wearing gunman escapes; police investigate motive
SILANG, Cavite — A man was shot dead by an unidentified gunman during a drinking session inside a garage in Barangay Litlit on Monday night, November 2, police said.
The shooting occurred along East West Road at around 8:30 p.m. and was reported to the Silang Municipal Police Station by a barangay official at approximately 9:40 p.m., according to a Police Regional Office 4A incident summary.
The victim’s brother-in-law told investigators that they were drinking with several companions when a man wearing a bonnet suddenly appeared and repeatedly shot the victim with a handgun.
The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene, police said.
The gunman fled after the shooting. His identity and whereabouts had yet to be established.
Silang police are investigating the motive and gathering evidence to identify and locate the attacker.