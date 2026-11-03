SILANG, Cavite — A man was shot dead by an unidentified gunman during a drinking session inside a garage in Barangay Litlit on Monday night, November 2, police said.

The shooting occurred along East West Road at around 8:30 p.m. and was reported to the Silang Municipal Police Station by a barangay official at approximately 9:40 p.m., according to a Police Regional Office 4A incident summary.

The victim’s brother-in-law told investigators that they were drinking with several companions when a man wearing a bonnet suddenly appeared and repeatedly shot the victim with a handgun.

The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene, police said.

The gunman fled after the shooting. His identity and whereabouts had yet to be established.