Bullet-riddled body found near Quezon river

Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found with gunshot wounds beside the Masin River in Barangay San Isidro, Candelaria, Quezon, on 17 October.

According to a police report, a concerned citizen discovered the body at about 10:30 a.m. and informed the barangay captain, who notified the Candelaria Municipal Police Station.

Responding officers secured the area and requested assistance from crime scene investigators.

During processing of the scene that afternoon, forensic personnel documented gunshot wounds on the victim’s head and other parts of his body. They also recovered three fired .45-caliber cartridge cases nearby.

The remains were taken to a funeral home in San Juan, Batangas, pending an autopsy to establish the exact cause of death.