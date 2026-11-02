Wanted man arrested for alleged sexual assault of minor

Police serve an arrest warrant on a provincial-level most wanted man facing a rape by sexual assault charge in Panukulan, Quezon, on 1 November 2026. Identifying details have been blurred to protect the child complainant. Photo courtesy of Panukulan MPS.

PANUKULAN, Quezon — Police arrested a provincial-level most-wanted man facing a charge of rape by sexual assault during an operation in Barangay San Juan, Panukulan, Quezon, on Sunday, 1 November.

The suspect was apprehended at around 5:50 p.m. by personnel of the Municipal Police Station in coordination with a local purok leader, according to a police report.

Authorities served a warrant issued on 16 October 2026 by Judge Rodolfo V. Quitolbo Jr. of the Regional Trial Court Branch 65 in Infanta, Quezon. The warrant covers a charge of rape by sexual assault under Article 266-A, paragraph 2 of the Revised Penal Code, in relation to Section 5(b) of Republic Act No. 7610, the law protecting children against abuse, exploitation, and discrimination.

The court set bail at ₱120,000.

Police said the accused was informed of his constitutional rights following his arrest and remains in the custody of the Panukulan Municipal Police Station for further proceedings. The identities of the accused and the child complainant are being withheld to protect the minor's privacy.