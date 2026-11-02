Bacoor Mayor Strike Revilla gives an update on the investigation into Ahjay Paws Aftercare Pet Crematorium in a video posted on his Facebook page on 2 November 2026.

BACOOR CITY, Cavite — Mayor Strike Revilla urged 47 complainants to cooperate with police in pursuing complaints against Ahjay Paws Aftercare Pet Crematorium, as the city prepares stricter regulations for pet aftercare services.

In a video posted on his Facebook page on Monday, 2 November, Revilla said establishment owner Jonathan Legaspi was reportedly no longer cooperating with the investigation and would instead await the cases to be filed against him.

The mayor encouraged complainants to coordinate with the Bacoor police to support the filing of appropriate complaints, including possible estafa cases.

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His update did not specify whether complaints had already been formally filed before prosecutors.

Revilla previously ordered the establishment closed amid an investigation into complaints linked to animal remains found dumped in San Jose del Monte City, Bulacan.

He said he had also directed the preparation of regulations governing pet crematoria and pet cemeteries in Bacoor to establish clearer operating standards and strengthen oversight.

The mayor added that the city government aims to establish its own pet crematorium to provide reliable and affordable services. He did not announce a location, funding allocation or implementation timetable.