NAPOLCOM, police probe beating of Antipolo cop

Authorities meet with individuals in connection with the investigation into the alleged beating of an off-duty police officer in Antipolo City. The incident occurred on October 31 in Barangay San Jose. Photo courtesy of Rizal Police Provincial Office.

ANTIPOLO CITY — The Rizal Police Provincial Office has announced an investigation involving the National Police Commission and police investigators into the alleged beating of an off-duty police officer in Barangay San Jose, Antipolo City.

In its latest statement, the provincial police office said authorities interviewed both the officer and the suspects over the incident, which occurred on 31 October.

The inquiry seeks to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident, including related allegations, and ensure a fair and comprehensive investigation.

Participating in the inquiry were representatives of NAPOLCOM, the Provincial Internal Affairs Service, the Provincial Investigation and Detection Management Unit, the Antipolo City police chief and the case investigator.

The Rizal police said it was coordinating with the concerned offices and following established procedures to hold accountable anyone found to have violated the law or police policies.

The statement did not identify those involved or disclose whether charges had been filed.